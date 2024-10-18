Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.0% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 123,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 49,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 42,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.78. 4,497,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,421,574. The company has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $22.34.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

