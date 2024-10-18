Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SONY. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Sony Group by 8,495.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,073,000 after buying an additional 838,543 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Sony Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,033,000 after buying an additional 774,502 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,567,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,702,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,742,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

