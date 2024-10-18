Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.51, but opened at $18.11. Sony Group shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 434,470 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.30.

Sony Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank lifted its stake in Sony Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

