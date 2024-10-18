Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on November 15th

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Southern States Bancshares has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $31.54 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Lynn J. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,644.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern States Bancshares news, CFO Lynn J. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,644.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay F. Pumroy sold 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $96,229.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,868.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,742 shares of company stock worth $448,035. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

