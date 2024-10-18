Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rakesh Gangwal bought 643,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.