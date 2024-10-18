SPC Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE opened at $71.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $724.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.86. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $72.94.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

