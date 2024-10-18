SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,188 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,311,000 after purchasing an additional 138,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,094,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,456,000 after buying an additional 699,743 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile



Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

