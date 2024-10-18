SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $535.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.18.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

