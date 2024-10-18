SPC Financial Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,764,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,955,000 after buying an additional 464,337 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 3,839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,417,000 after acquiring an additional 405,553 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 340,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 300,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $43,909,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $195.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.64. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $121.70 and a twelve month high of $198.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.