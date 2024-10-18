SPC Financial Inc. Has $464,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.37.

GILD stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 242.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

