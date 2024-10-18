SPC Financial Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,255,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 937,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,052,000 after acquiring an additional 420,311 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 621,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,031,000 after acquiring an additional 281,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,283,000 after purchasing an additional 75,955 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,708,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,554,000 after purchasing an additional 68,484 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $135.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $79.94 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 114.99%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

