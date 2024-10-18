SPC Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,363 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $227.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.63. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,741.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

