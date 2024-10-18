SPC Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $59,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

CDE stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.65. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

