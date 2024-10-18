SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,306,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 389,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 15.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.6% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 1.4 %

CODI opened at $22.01 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.45 million. Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 588.24%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $109,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,688.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $109,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,688.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $40,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,111.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

