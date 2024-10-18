SPC Financial Inc. Takes Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 57.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 859,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,887,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Paradigm Capital raised shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight Capital cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

