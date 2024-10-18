SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 7.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $61,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $432.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.82. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $432.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.