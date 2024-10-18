SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $247.90 and last traded at $247.89, with a volume of 202412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

