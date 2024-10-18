SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Cut by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.6% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953,569. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $179.11 and a 1 year high of $251.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

