SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) is Strategic Advocates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 324.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,381 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Advocates LLC owned approximately 1.92% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 91,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.51. 1,198,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $24.52.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

