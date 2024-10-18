SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,744,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,382 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.5% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $50,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

