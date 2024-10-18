SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after buying an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

