SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 108,270 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 80,030 shares.The stock last traded at $161.53 and had previously closed at $160.27.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

