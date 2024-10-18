SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 2.0% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned about 1.19% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $28,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,065,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,172,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,479,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,635,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

XAR opened at $162.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.23 and its 200-day moving average is $145.67. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $111.86 and a 52-week high of $163.88.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

