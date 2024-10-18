SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 0.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SDY opened at $142.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.30 and its 200-day moving average is $132.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $144.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

