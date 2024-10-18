SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.57 and last traded at $65.27, with a volume of 160303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 77,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,574,000 after purchasing an additional 128,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

