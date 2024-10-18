Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) vs. Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Financial Comparison

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sphere Entertainment and Cedar Fair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 1 4 3 0 2.25 Cedar Fair 1 1 10 0 2.75

Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $50.71, suggesting a potential upside of 6.32%. Cedar Fair has a consensus price target of $57.33, suggesting a potential upside of 41.60%. Given Cedar Fair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Sphere Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Cedar Fair”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.03 billion 1.64 -$200.65 million $10.89 4.38 Cedar Fair $1.82 billion 1.14 $124.56 million $2.43 16.66

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere Entertainment. Sphere Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cedar Fair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -19.54% -9.02% -4.63% Cedar Fair 6.80% -23.97% 6.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Cedar Fair shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cedar Fair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Sphere Entertainment on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues markets under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

