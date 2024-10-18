Sprott (TSE:SII) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$64.45 and last traded at C$64.45, with a volume of 8855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sprott from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Sprott Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$57.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of C$65.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 3.2178828 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

