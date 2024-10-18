SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM) and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Financial Survey

SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SRM Entertainment and Vinco Ventures”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SRM Entertainment alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRM Entertainment $5.76 million 1.27 -$2.05 million ($0.49) -1.44 Vinco Ventures $9.79 million 0.00 -$713.17 million N/A N/A

SRM Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vinco Ventures.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

SRM Entertainment has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinco Ventures has a beta of -3.47, indicating that its stock price is 447% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SRM Entertainment and Vinco Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRM Entertainment -92.34% -118.78% -107.39% Vinco Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of SRM Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Vinco Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Vinco Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SRM Entertainment and Vinco Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRM Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Vinco Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vinco Ventures beats SRM Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRM Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SRM Entertainment, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

About Vinco Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors. The company also offers Lomotif app that allows its users to create their own music videos; Cortex, a real-time analytics for marketing spend and revenue optimization; and delivers ad-campaign creation, optimalization, and monetization at scale. In addition, it provides Non-Fungible Token, a platform for artists and content owners to distribute their intellectual property, and digital marketing services for brands and influencers. The company was formerly known as Edison Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Vinco Ventures, Inc. in November 2020. Vinco Ventures, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Fairport, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SRM Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRM Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.