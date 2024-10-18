StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.87 Million

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,725.06 or 0.03986126 BTC on exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $118.11 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 43,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,341 tokens. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 43,333.62253543. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,697.93207734 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,171,520.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars.

