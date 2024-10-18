Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0269 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $105.08 million and $31.23 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,398.72 or 1.00048466 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013238 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00063906 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,910,886,813 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,910,886,813.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02622907 USD and is up 7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $37,016,173.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.