Steem Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $85.09 million and $14.39 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,442.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.99 or 0.00536212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00008930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00107337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.94 or 0.00233692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00028078 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00027620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00075051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 474,113,262 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

