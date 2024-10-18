Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $84.14 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Steem has a total market cap of $84.14 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,009.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.06 or 0.00539724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00106633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.30 or 0.00235700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00028041 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00027522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00076390 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 474,090,109 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

