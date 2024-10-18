Stifel Canada Forecasts Air Canada FY2024 Earnings

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year. Stifel Canada has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.70.

TSE:AC opened at C$18.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$14.47 and a 1-year high of C$20.47.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.13. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 603.77%. The business had revenue of C$5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.55 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

