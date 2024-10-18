Stifel Canada Predicts Hudbay Minerals FY2025 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,436 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,861,000 after buying an additional 272,635 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,226,553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,586,000 after acquiring an additional 169,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,545,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 702,170 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,906,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,709 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 92.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,821,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,241 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.