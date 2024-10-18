Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Kohl’s Call Options (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 36,344 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the typical volume of 25,256 call options.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after buying an additional 1,775,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,126 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,093,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,126,000 after purchasing an additional 643,913 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 6,076.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,834,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

