StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Tuniu Stock Down 1.7 %
TOUR stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.65 million, a PE ratio of -116,000.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.
Tuniu Company Profile
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
