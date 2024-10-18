StockNews.com Downgrades Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) to Sell

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGO

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.81. The stock had a trading volume of 214,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.17% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,480,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares in the company, valued at $110,423,321.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,380,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 14.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.