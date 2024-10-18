StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.
NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $75.96 on Monday. Perficient has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $76.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
