StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $75.96 on Monday. Perficient has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $76.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

About Perficient

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,613 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Perficient by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,786 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 67.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

