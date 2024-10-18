StockNews.com Lowers Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GAIN opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $520.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.1% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 41,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

