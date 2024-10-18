StockNews.com Lowers Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.93. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile
OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.
