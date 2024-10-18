StockNews.com Upgrades QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $20.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 11,330.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

