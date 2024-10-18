Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $42,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.69. 765,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,074. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Scotiabank upped their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

