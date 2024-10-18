Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.09. The stock had a trading volume of 325,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,998. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.72. The firm has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

