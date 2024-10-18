Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,997,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JCI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 772,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,179. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

