Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.74. The stock had a trading volume of 183,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,045. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,228,745.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,004,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

