Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 333 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 424.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,918 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Republic Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,588 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $130,892,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,262,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,697,000 after acquiring an additional 182,645 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 235.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 255,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 178,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $205.42. The stock had a trading volume of 92,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,728. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.65 and a twelve month high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.74. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.