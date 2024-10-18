Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of STRM stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.85%.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

