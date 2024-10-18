Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
View Our Latest Report on STRM
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.85%.
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Wave Life Sciences Rockets 70% on Historic RNA Editing Success
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.