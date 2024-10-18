Strid Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Strid Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

