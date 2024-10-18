Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
Subsea 7 Price Performance
Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Subsea 7 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.
Subsea 7 Company Profile
Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.
