sudeng (HIPPO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One sudeng token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. sudeng has a market cap of $107.50 million and approximately $47.88 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sudeng has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.

About sudeng

sudeng’s launch date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.01072094 USD and is down -6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $43,986,695.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sudeng should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sudeng using one of the exchanges listed above.

